Community Leaders Reflect on Palisades History and Loss in Upcoming Event

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections on the evolution of the coastal community

Community leaders from the Pacific Palisades will gather on March 16 at 5 p.m. for “The Way We Were: Shared Memories of a Village Lost,” a livestreamed discussion on the region’s history, the impact of recent wildfires, and efforts toward recovery. 

The event, part of the Santa Monica Mosaic series, will feature longtime residents and historians sharing personal stories and reflections on the evolution of the coastal community.

Among the speakers is Bill Bruns, a veteran journalist. Bruns and his wife, Pam, lost their home in the January 7 Palisades wildfire after living in the area for 52 years. He now serves on the boards of the Historical Society, the Friends of the Library, and the Palisades Forestry Committee while temporarily residing in Westchester.

Also joining the discussion is Vanessa Pellegrini, co-owner of the Palisades restaurant Vittorio’s. Her family has operated the eatery for 33 years, and she remains deeply involved in both the restaurant business and real estate development.

Randy Young, a historian and activist who has lived in Rustic Canyon since 1953, will also take part in the event. Young has authored several books on local history and has been involved in multiple community and environmental organizations, including the Pacific Palisades Community Council and the Los Angeles Cultural Heritage Commission.

For more information, go to https://smc.givecloud.co/product/2025MOSAIC1/the-way-we-were-shared-memories-of-a-village-lost-santa-monica-mosaic.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @descroissantsparis
Dining, News

Acclaimed French Bakery to Expand to Santa Monica

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The expansion to Santa Monica marks the latest chapter for the bakery, which has been recognized for its buttery, flaky...
Hard, News

Rep. Lieu Says Trump “Made America Weaker” After Zelensky Meeting

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Lieu warned that the administration’s approach sends a dangerous message about America’s global leadership Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) sharply criticized...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Boardwalk Emptied Amid Heavy Downpour

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Heavy Rain Drenched the Venice Boardwalk on Wednesday, Almost Completely Emptying the Tourist Hot Spot of People. Heavy Rain Drenched...

Photo: Instagram: @palisadesbasketball
News, Upbeat

Palisades Dolphins Basketball Secures Playoff Victory, Advances to Next Round

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

With the victory, Palisades advances to face North High School (Bakersfield) in the next round on Thursday The Palisades High...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades’ Real Estate Values Show Resiliency Following Wildfires

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Home Prices Hold Steady as Burned Lots Flood the Market, Demand Remains Strong Eight weeks after the devastating Palisades Fire,...
Hard, News

Residents Urged to Prepare for Possible Flooding and Mudslides Ahead of Heavy Rain

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Severe Weather Could Disrupt Roads and Force Evacuations The National Weather Service has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall across...
Hard, News

Volunteer Beach Cleanup at Dockweiler to Address Environmental Recovery

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Heal the Bay invites community members to join the Nothin’ But Sand Beach Cleanup on March 15, focusing on wildfire...

Photo: LA County
News, Upbeat

Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers A major bank branch...

Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Notification Forms for Eviction Protections and Rent Relief Now Available for Wildfire-Impacted Tenants

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

The protections, which remain in effect through July 31, 2025, allow eligible tenants to notify their landlords of financial hardship...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residents Divided Over Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A contention point is a developer’s plan to turn his destroyed gas station into an eight-story apartment building As Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/xwoTFv7YNV For More Info pic.twitter.com/JQPFeU45ew — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 3, 2025

Photo: YouTube: @Councilwomantracipark
News, Upbeat

Councilwoman Visits Paradise to Learn Rebuilding Strategies for Pacific Palisades

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Park’s discussions in Paradise touched on evacuation challenges, infrastructure improvements, and coordination Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park traveled to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR