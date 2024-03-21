Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects

By Zach Armstrong

Nearly $2 million will go toward additional safety features in neighborhoods along Lincoln Blvd. and enhancing two Santa Monica affordable housing programs after Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA 36th District) secured the federal funds, the congressman announced.

“Safety and housing are two key issues that are top of mind for so many of my constituents. I am pleased to have fought for funding for projects that work to address those concerns.” said Rep. Lieu in a statement. “It is an honor to represent Santa Monica in Congress and to bring back funding for each of these projects,”

A plurality of the announced funds ($850,000) will be used to revitalize a low-income housing building in the Pico neighborhood. The effort will include replacing its roofing, plumbing, heating and ventilation; removing lead and asbestos materials; and improving access to its spaces for those with disabilities.

The structure will also be decarbonized to become all-electric and environmentally sustainable. A new, large community garden will be added along with solar panels and electric cooking and heating.

Half a million dollars will be allocated to more pedestrian lighting and upgraded crosswalks, among other features, along Lincoln Boulevard. These improvements are part of a larger project that aims to make the community safer. Other elements of the project are set to include landscaped medians, pedestrian refuges and bicycle connectors.

The remaining funds ($469,100) will be used to renovate two interim housing programs housed in the Cloverfield Services Center.

The center helps “individuals who are traditionally hard-to-reach” or apprehensive about receiving care and access to shelter and other assistance. The goal of the effort, as described in a news release, is to enable the center to find permanent housing for these individuals.