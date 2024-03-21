Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

Photo: N/A

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects 

By Zach Armstrong

Nearly $2 million will go toward additional safety features in neighborhoods along Lincoln Blvd. and enhancing two Santa Monica affordable housing programs after Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA 36th District) secured the federal funds, the congressman announced. 

“Safety and housing are two key issues that are top of mind for so many of my constituents. I am pleased to have fought for funding for projects that work to address those concerns.” said Rep. Lieu in a statement. “It is an honor to represent Santa Monica in Congress and to bring back funding for each of these projects,”

A plurality of the announced funds ($850,000) will be used to revitalize a low-income housing building in the Pico neighborhood. The effort will include replacing its roofing, plumbing, heating and ventilation; removing lead and asbestos materials; and improving access to its spaces for those with disabilities.

The structure will also be decarbonized to become all-electric and environmentally sustainable. A new, large community garden will be added along with solar panels and electric cooking and heating. 

Half a million dollars will be allocated to more pedestrian lighting and upgraded crosswalks, among other features, along Lincoln Boulevard. These improvements are part of a larger project that aims to make the community safer. Other elements of the project are set to include landscaped medians, pedestrian refuges and bicycle connectors. 

The remaining funds ($469,100) will be used to renovate two interim housing programs housed in the Cloverfield Services Center. 

The center helps “individuals who are traditionally hard-to-reach” or apprehensive about receiving care and access to shelter and other assistance. The goal of the effort, as described in a news release, is to enable the center to find permanent housing for these individuals.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Driverless Robotaxis Begin Expansion in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

The Announcement Comes Shortly After the California Public Utilities Commission Approved a Request From Waymo By Zach Armstrong Waymo One,...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Woman on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Accident Victim Identified in Thursday Night Accident A woman tragically lost her life in a Thursday evening crash along the...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAPD Identify Suspect Who Struck 6-Year-Old Girl Last Weekend

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

An Arrest Was Made Following “Another Incident” in Venice By Zach Armstrong  The Los Angeles Police have identified Ahsante Lamar...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Arrests Man Who Allegedly Attacked Girlfriend, Brandished Replica Firearm at Her Daughter

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The Man Faces Charges of Felony Domestic Violence and Misdemeanor Child Abuse A suspect is in custody after a domestic...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Pali High Annual Auction to Feature Fashion Show

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the students and programs at Pacific Palisades High School Pali High’s Annual...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Possibly Linked to Child Abduction Fears in Mar Vista Last Month Arrested on Unrelated Charge

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Numerous Comments Showed That Neighbors Were Familiar With the Van and Concerned With the Driver’s Actions By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Detectives Are Actively Locating/Obtaining Surveillance Footage By Zach Armstrong An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR