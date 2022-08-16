Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School
* Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset
Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022
First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades
August 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Pali High Returns From Summer With Later Start Time
August 16, 2022 Staff Writer
School year begins August 17 at 8:30 a.m. By Ashley Sloan Students at Palisades High School begin the new school...
Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling
August 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover
August 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...
Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million
August 13, 2022 Staff Writer
1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...
Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million
Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...
Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners
By Tom Elias, Columnist There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension
By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades
Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes By Dolores Quintana The parents of...
LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance
August 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland
LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Best of Pacific Palisades Awards Voting Now Open
Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses Voting is now open for Palisades News’ annual Best of Pacific...
‘Clear the Shelters’ Event Offers Low-Cost Adoptions and Vaccine Clinic in August
August 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The NBC 4 and Telemundo 54 ‘Clear the Shelters’ event is coming to the Santa Monica Animal shelter on August...
