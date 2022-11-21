Thacher Road Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community.
.
Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Avenue
Thacher Road Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community.
Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House”...
Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents
November 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market...
Model Josephine Skriver Buys Pacific Palisades Home
November 18, 2022 Staff Writer
$5.2 million property checks in at 5,400 square feet By Dolores Quintana Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her new husband Alexander...
Local Veterans File Lawsuit Against VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus
November 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...
Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Is Sponsoring a Holiday Toy Drive
November 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Drop off at 16320 Akron Street until December 234 This holiday season, The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club is sponsoring a...
Traci Park Declares Victory in CD-11 Race Over Erin Darling
November 17, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
November 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
Rent Hike Forces Beloved Brentwood Italian Restaurant to Close
November 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Vincenti Ristorante shuts its doors after 25 years By Dolores Quintana Vincenti Ristorante’s 25-year run in Brentwood has sadly come...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation
November 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...
Dog Saved After Being Stuck for a Week in a 200-Foot-Deep Malibu Canyon
November 15, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Smokey the dog saved by Malibu Search & Rescue and local non-profit Dog Days Search & Rescue By Sam Catanzaro...
Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Monday Tally
November 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...
Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home
November 12, 2022 Staff Writer
13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales
November 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House”...Read more
POPULAR
Pacific Palisades Restaurant Using NFT Technology for Table Reservation
Angelini Ristorante an early adopter of NFTable By Dolores Quintana NFTs are now a part of restaurant reservations as reported...Read more