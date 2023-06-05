Coroner Identifies Deceased Body Found on Lachman Fire Road

A Resident Described the Man as Posed With a Towel or Sheet Around His Head

By Zach Armstrong

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified 81-year-old Harold Schwabe as a man that was found dead on the Lachman fire road, CirclingTheNews reported.

The news site reported that a local resident described the man as posed with a towel or sheet wrapped around his head while a gun was on his chest. The death of the man, who was caucasian, occurred on May 30 and the pronouncement of his death was May 30 at 9:52 a.m.

The coroner’s office did not respond to inquiry from Palisades News to confirm this information.