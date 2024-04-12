Council Advances Plans for 120+ Affordable Apartments

The Development Aims to Serve Individuals and Families Earning Between 30 to 80% of the Area Median Income

The City Council advanced plans on Tuesday for the development of over 120 affordable apartments, including 50 with supportive services, on the city-owned site located on 4th Street.

The approved design concept for the development comprises a variety of apartment sizes, from studios to three-bedroom units, along with ground floor retail spaces and both residential and commercial parking facilities, according to a City government post. Further exploration into the feasibility of adding an additional floor of apartments is underway, pending final approval from the council for a ground lease and a development and disposition agreement.

The development aims to serve individuals and families earning between 30 to 80% of the Area Median Income, including those experiencing homelessness.

The project received funding support from various sources, including $2 million secured by Rep. Lieu as part of the 2022 House Appropriations Bill, underscoring its significance in advancing key strategic priorities such as Addressing Homelessness and promoting Justice, Equity & Diversity.

