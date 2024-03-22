Council Votes to Explore Possible Restitution For Black Entrepreneur’s Descendents

Photo: Santa Monica History Museum

Silas White Had Big Business Plans for the Local Black Community Until the City Used Eminent Domain

By Zach Armstrong

In its Tuesday meeting, Santa Monica City Council unanimously approved a motion to explore possible ways of compensating the descendants of a Black entrepreneur whose hopes were crushed almost 70 years ago when eminent domain seized his property.

Silas White had big ideas in 1957. This was to open a Black beach club at 1811 Ocean Avenue where members could lounge in the main entrance’s bar, enjoy jazz music or take a swim in a crystal-clear pool. Further plans included an arts and entertainment venue where “Black residents could indulge in the ‘social enjoyment, recreation, and entertainment’ that they were denied at ‘white’ beach clubs like Santa Monica’s famous Casa del Mar and Edgewater.”

A year later, before White’s plan could come to life, Santa Monica City officials used eminent domain to take the property. At the time, the City reportedly declared the property blighted and claimed it was needed for a parking lot. According to a staff report, these “urban renewal policies” intensified racial segregation and displaced Black communities. 

Today, the City still owns the property; a portion of which is leased to the world-class Viceroy Hotel which in exchange benefits the City with direct annual revenue. 

“This puts the City of Santa Monica in the unique position to right this historic wrong by further  investigating the seizure of the Ebony Beach Club Land and establishing a process to potentially return the land to the living heirs of those from whom the land was taken and compensate their descendants for wealth lost over the last 60 plus years.” the report read.

“The City has underscored its commitment to racial equity, including the adoption  of a Black Apology in November 2022 and the adopted City priority of advancing equity  and inclusion with a Citywide equity strategic plan well underway.” it continued.  

The recently approved motion, which was put forward by Councilwoman Caroline Torosis, gives the City Manager’s office 90 days to recommend, if any, possible ways to compensate the family of White.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

March 22, 2024

Read more
March 22, 2024

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea By Zach...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Locals Can Socialize, Express Their Creativity or Meditate at This New Palisades Shop

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

Mavven Mercantile Sells Fair Trade Items During the Day While Offering Mindfulness Workshops at Night By Zach Armstrong After deciding...
Hard, Video

(Video) Improvements Coming to Reed Park

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Playhouse Will Be Reactivated and Security Has Been Bolstered @palisadesnews Improvements are coming to Reed Park #losangeles #california #santamonica...

Photo: N/A
News

Congressman Secures $2M to Bolster Safety on Lincoln Blvd., Improve Affordable Housing Access in Santa Monica

March 21, 2024

Read more
March 21, 2024

The Funding Aims to Enhance the Efforts of Three Local Projects  By Zach Armstrong Nearly $2 million will go toward...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced Renowned California architect...

Photo: Waymo
Hard, News

Driverless Robotaxis Begin Expansion in Santa Monica

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

The Announcement Comes Shortly After the California Public Utilities Commission Approved a Request From Waymo By Zach Armstrong Waymo One,...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 20, 2024

Read more
March 20, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Woman on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

Accident Victim Identified in Thursday Night Accident A woman tragically lost her life in a Thursday evening crash along the...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 17, 2024

Read more
March 17, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

LAPD Identify Suspect Who Struck 6-Year-Old Girl Last Weekend

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

An Arrest Was Made Following “Another Incident” in Venice By Zach Armstrong  The Los Angeles Police have identified Ahsante Lamar...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR