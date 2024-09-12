Councilwoman Seeks Workplace Violence Prevention Plan Following Brianna Kupfer Murder Verdict

Park’s Motion Requests to Assess the City’s Progress in Implementing Its Own WVPP

In the wake of a first-degree murder conviction in the 2022 killing of Brianna Kupfer, Councilwoman Traci Park has called for an update on workplace violence prevention measures across Los Angeles. Brianna Kupfer, a Pacific Palisades resident, was murdered while working alone at a La Brea Avenue furniture store, prompting renewed calls for stronger protections for workers.

Following the guilty verdict, Park introduced a motion urging city officials to report on the implementation of California’s SB 553, a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2023. SB 553, effective as of July 1, 2024, mandates that employers create Workplace Violence Prevention Plans (WVPPs), which include comprehensive training, procedures for addressing violence, and data reporting requirements.

“While the conviction of Brianna’s murderer brings a measure of justice, it underscores the urgent need for effective measures to protect workers,” said Park. “Workplace Violence and Prevention Plans, now required under SB 553, are one tool to help prevent future tragedies.”

According to Cal OSHA, 57 workers died from workplace violence in California in 2021, while over 17,000 workplace homicides occurred across the United States between 1992 and 2019.

Park’s motion requests a report from the Chief Legislative Analyst, in collaboration with the Los Angeles Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office, to assess the city’s progress in implementing its own WVPP. Park emphasized the importance of safety in light of the city’s broader challenges, including rising retail theft and the mental health and homelessness crises.

The WVPPs required by SB 553 aim to enhance worker safety by including staff training on violence prevention, self-defense, de-escalation strategies, and collaboration with law enforcement.

