Councilwoman Urges City to Give Repair Update for Palisadian Bike Trail

Photo: L.A. County Public Works

The Damaged Portion Is Between Chautauqua Blvd. And Entrada Dr.

By Zach Armstrong

Councilwoman Traci Park is urging several City departments to report on their efforts to repair the Marvin Braude Bike Trail.

In early February, a historic atmospheric storm over Los Angeles caused erosion beneath a portion of the 22-mile pathway. Images posted on X by the L.A. County Public Works showed a large part of the trail had crumbled into the sands of Will Rogers Beach. The damaged portion is between Chautauqua Blvd. and Entrada Dr, near the Roosevelt Pedestrian Tunnel.

“In light of the extensive damage that occurred, this portion of the bike trail was closed to the public until further notice.” stated Park’s motion. “As this facility is widely considered the region’s most popular bike path with an estimated 10,000 people a day using the route, it is critical to restore it to public use as soon as possible.”

As part of her March 22 motion, Park encouraged City Council to instruct the Department of Transportation, along with the Bureau of Engineering, Recreation and Parks, and the City Attorney, to report on the damage and “Los Angeles County’s efforts to undertake repairs and restore the bike trail to public use.”

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail, sometimes referred to as the Beach Bike Path or the Coastal Bike Trail, is a paved path that runs along the shoreline of Santa Monica Bay from Will Rogers State Beach down to Torrance County Beach.

Photo: Fig Tree
Hard, News

Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

March 28, 2024

Read more
March 28, 2024

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view Fig Tree, the beachside café in...

