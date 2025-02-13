Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

Photo: MLS.com

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund

The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1 million to aid recovery efforts in Pacific Palisades following recent devastating wildfires, club officials announced Thursday.

The donation will be directed through the California Community Foundation to support the Pacific Palisades Community Council and the CD11 Foundation, organizations working to restore public spaces and assist affected residents.

“We are devastated for those who have been affected by the Los Angeles fires,” said Noboru Watanabe, chairman of The Riviera Country Club. “We will do our best to support our community in the recovery efforts.”

Megan Watanabe, CEO of The Riviera Country Club, emphasized the club’s longstanding connection to the Pacific Palisades area.

“The Pacific Palisades neighborhood and District 11 are very important to our club and our membership,” she said. “Our focus now is on rebuilding and supporting Councilwoman Traci Park during this critical time.”

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to the fund established with the California Community Foundation. Donations can be made at www.calfund.org/funds/riviera-community-donation.

The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods, is also supporting the relief efforts through various tournament initiatives. The annual golf event, typically held at The Riviera Country Club, was relocated to Torrey Pines this year due to fire-related disruptions.

Despite the temporary relocation, club officials reaffirmed their commitment to Pacific Palisades.

“We look forward to the Genesis Invitational returning to Riviera in 2026, which marks the club’s 100th anniversary,” Watanabe said. “We will also host the U.S. Women’s Open later that year and welcome the Olympics in 2028, followed by the U.S. Open in 2031.”

The Riviera Country Club has been a fixture of Southern California’s sports scene since 1926, hosting major tournaments for nearly a century. The club will serve as the site for the Olympic golf competition in 2028

