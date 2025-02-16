County Launches Opt-Out Permit for Fire Debris Removal

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts

Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out permit for property owners who wish to hire private contractors for fire debris removal following the Palisades Fire.

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts while ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal safety and environmental regulations.

The move is part of the county’s broader effort to streamline the recovery process while maintaining public health and environmental safeguards. “Along with our local, state, and federal partners, Los Angeles County is delivering a coordinated process that gives property owners the flexibility to manage their own Phase 2 fire debris removal, while ensuring public health and environmental protocols are met,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath.

The opt-out permit is now available through the county’s EPIC-LA system, with updates and refinements to be provided at recovery.lacounty.gov. Property owners who choose this option must submit an online opt-out form, apply for a permit through EPIC-LA, and obtain certification from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) confirming completion of Phase 1 hazardous material removal. Once approved, property owners and their private contractors can begin the debris removal process, following the same standards required by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Property owners opting for independent cleanup will be responsible for any costs exceeding their insurance settlement for debris removal. County officials emphasize that the goal is to facilitate the fastest debris removal effort in state history while balancing safety, efficiency, and environmental protection.

For more information, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.