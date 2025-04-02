County Report Finds Malibu School District Proposal Fails to Meet Standards: SMMUSD

The LACOE feasibility study stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district from SMMUSD territory

A newly released feasibility study has determined that a proposal to establish a standalone Malibu Unified School District does not meet eight of nine California state criteria required for independence, according to a detailed report from the Los Angeles County Office of Education Division of Business Advisory Services.

The study, which stems from a 2017 petition by the City of Malibu to form its own school district from SMMUSD territory, warns that separating Malibu from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District would have a significant negative fiscal impact on the remaining Santa Monica USD.

The report will be discussed at a County Committee meeting on April 2 at 9:30 a.m., either in person or via Zoom.

The LACOE study analyzes the nine state-mandated conditions, finding that the proposed Malibu USD would not maintain the required 1,501-student minimum, with current enrollment at 1,063, per LACOE’s Average Daily Attendance data. It notes Malibu’s 70-year history within SMMUSD undermines claims of a separate identity, and unresolved financial divisions raise solvency concerns, according to the SSC analysis in the LACOE report. The study also warns of ethnic shifts, increased state costs, program disruptions, and rising facilities expenses, while fiscal management would suffer, particularly for Santa Monica USD, as detailed in the LACOE and SSC findings. The only condition met is that the proposal isn’t primarily about property values, though values might rise, the LACOE report states.

The only condition met, per the LACOE report, is that the proposal is not primarily designed to increase property values. While Malibu’s already high property values might rise further, the study finds no evidence that this is the driving motive behind the City of Malibu’s petition.

The SMMUSD Board of Education, as stated in their announcement, has consistently opposed the 2017 petition, aligning with the LACOE findings.

“This report mirrors concerns repeatedly expressed by the SMMUSD Board,” the email notes, emphasizing years of mediation to find a fair solution. Jon Kean, a board member, underscored this effort in the announcement, saying, “We have worked diligently for years toward a fair, equitable and viable solution to unification.” He added that the board plans to discuss three mediated agreements on April 23, 2025, urging collaboration over conflict, according to the SMMUSD email.

LACOE staff recommends that the County Committee deny the petition on April 2, as outlined in the feasibility study. If denied, Malibu or other parties could appeal to the SBE; if approved, SBE review would still be required, the LACOE report explains.