“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea Options

By Zach Armstrong

A “cult fave” bakery in San Francisco is opening a second Santa Monica location along Lincoln Boulevard, in the new The Wilson development, where bright orange banners have announced the news, ToddRickAllen reported.

The dining outpost was described by the San Francisco Gate as one of the 14 bakeries in the Bay Area “so good they have cult followings”, saying it became a darling of home bakers thanks to its rustic loaves baked up craggy and crusty on the outside while having a lacy openness on the inside.

With a Santa Monica spot already existing at 1925 Arizona Ave., Tartine Bakery serves various “salad and shareable plate” options such as its Smoked Salmon Tartine (whipped cream cheese, pickled mustard seed, pickled red onion, country bread), Pastrami Sandwich (ginger soy cured brisket, pickled bean sprouts, red cabbage, crispy shallots, marbled rye) and Whipped Ricotta Toast (thick cut buttermilk toast, orange marmalade, pistachios, meyer lemon, lavender honey) along with an all-day breakfast menu and several coffee, beer and tea options.

The announcement makes Tartine’s new spot one to be integrated in the “Wilson Development”, situated at 2903 Lincoln Boulevard. Overseen by CIM Group, the project is a four-story building spanning from Ashland Avenue set to include 47 dwellings and about 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Tartine was started by bread baking Chad Robertson and pastry making Elisabeth Prueitt who wanted to bring techniques they learned abroad to California, as described on its website. It has 14 total locations across the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Seoul, South Korea.