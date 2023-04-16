Dan Houser Buys Palisades Mansion for $8.5 Million

Dan Houser, the English video game mogul, and his wife Krystyna Jakubiak, a Russian voice actress, have added another residence to their growing real estate portfolio in Pacific Palisades as reported by The Dirt.com. The couple purchased a traditional New England-inspired home for $8.5 million, just days before L.A.’s new mansion tax went into effect. Had the sale taken effect after the deadline, they would have owed an additional $340,000. 

The house, which was listed for almost $10 million, features six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, spread across 7,000 square feet of open-concept living space across two levels. The property boasts a landscaped backyard, complete with a pool, spa, built-in barbecue, and fire pit. It is located close to the popular Palisades Village area. They got the property at a $1.5 million discount only nine days after the original purchase price was lowered. 

The interior features blonde hardwood floors, wainscotted walls, and high ceilings. On the main level, there are formal living and dining rooms, a library, and a fireside family room that opens up to the backyard. The gourmet kitchen comes equipped with high-end Miele, Sub-Zero, and Wolf appliances, an eat-in island, and a butler’s pantry. A staircase with skylights leads up to the master suite which includes a sitting area, a private balcony, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a shower.

In the basement, you can find an entertainment room with its own movie theater, wet bar, and wine cellar with temperature control. Outside there is a pool, spa, built-in barbecue and custom fire-pit. behind a stone wall topped with a hedge for privacy. 

Houser, who co-founded Rockstar Games, producer of the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise, has an estimated net worth of $150 million. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most successful games in the history of gaming having brought in over $8 billion in sales. He stepped down from Rockstar in 2020 and launched Absurd Ventures In Games, a company that creates “ready-made interactive leisure and entertainment software development”

He and Jakubiak recently sold their Brentwood mansion for $16 million but still own a Brooklyn Heights mansion that once belonged to Truman Capote and a Santa Monica beach house they bought for $6 million in 2021.

