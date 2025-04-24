Dashboard Shows 28 Zoning Reviews Cleared in Palisades Fire Zone

A new Los Angeles County dashboard tracking wildfire recovery efforts shows that, as of April 24, no building permits have been issued for homes damaged in the Pacific Palisades wildfire — even as Mayor Karen Bass earlier this week declared the area’s recovery “on track to be the fastest in California history.”

According to the *Permitting Progress Dashboard*, which monitors rebuilding in unincorporated areas of the county, 20 building plan reviews are currently underway for the Palisades Fire zone, but not a single permit has been issued and no construction has been completed. The dashboard also shows 40 zoning reviews received for the area, with 28 already cleared. However, the absence of permits underscores the continued delays faced by displaced residents more than three months after January’s fires.

In contrast, the nearby Eaton Fire zone has seen limited permitting progress, including some temporary housing placements and cleared zoning reviews.

The launch of the dashboard comes amid broader efforts by city and county leaders to accelerate recovery. On Monday, Mayor Bass used her State of the City address to announce that building permit and plan check fees will be waived for Palisades residents rebuilding their homes. She also introduced a new self-certification program for construction professionals and a pilot project to use artificial intelligence to expedite plan approvals.

“The faster we can rebuild, the faster we can heal,” Bass said, adding that permits are being issued at twice the pace of previous disasters like the 2018 Camp and Woolsey fires. She credited local leaders and community advocates with helping drive the recovery, and highlighted the city’s Disaster Recovery Center and other support hubs that have served thousands of residents.

County officials say the dashboard is updated frequently and is part of a broader push for transparency in post-disaster rebuilding.

The dashboard can be accessed at https://recovery.lacounty.gov/rebuilding/permitting-progress-dashboard/.

