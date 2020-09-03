Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This sad news is lessened, however, with the birth of over a dozen mountain lion kittens. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter
How Do You Brew?
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Found in Santa Monica Mountains
September 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rangers located body man who died by suicide Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found...
Ahead of Holiday Weekend Officials Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Hampered
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Beloved Santa Monica Canyon Artists Passes Away at 99
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Venezuelan born artist surrealist artist Luchita Hurtado passes away By Toi Creel For some in Santa Monica, the name Luchita...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Voting will run September 4 to through September 18 By Sam Catanzaro Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
August 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Writer
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle
August 28, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Staff Writer
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
