Debris Removal Progresses Rapidly in Palisades Fire Aftermath

Cleanup efforts in the Palisades area are accelerating as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers intensifies its wildfire debris removal mission. With over 100 crews now active, the operation is clearing more than 50 lots daily, having already removed over 657,500 tons of debris.

The debris volume is equivalent to more than six aircraft carriers or enough Ford F-150 trucks to stretch bumper-to-bumper from Santa Monica to Dodge City, Kansas, as stated in a newsletter by Councilwoman Traci Park.

According to the latest update, 13,579 parcels are eligible for cleanup, with 3,987 ROEs accepted from the county, 3,987 in progress with contractors, and 1,786 finalized. The mission is 12% complete, as shown on the Army Corps’ interactive progress map.

The effort reflects a significant push to restore the region following the devastating Palisades fire, with ongoing updates available through the Army Corps’ online resources.