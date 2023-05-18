Deceased Body Found At Will Rogers State Beach

Responders Have Estimated That The Man Was In The Water For About Two Or Three Days.

By Zach Armstrong

The body of a man around the age of 30 was recovered from Will Rogers State Beach by lifeguards over the weekend, Patch.com reported.

Authorities reportedly found the body floating in the water at around 6 a.m. Responders have estimated that the man was in the water for about two or three days. The man did not have identification on him and was only wearing boxers.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred at the Pacific Palisades beach spot known for being less hectic as others across West L.A. In 2021, a person’s body was found on Will Rogers State Beach near the shoreline of PCH and Temescal Canyon Road. LAFD said at the time the deceased person was nude and located near the tide.