Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail

By Sam Catanzaro

A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific Palisades trail.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported Thursday around 3 p.m. around 17981 W Surfview Lane, around the Los Liones trailhead, when a hiker encountered a deceased person on a trail.

LAFD crews responded to the scene and confirmed the death.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not yet released the victim’s identity. The victim’s age and cause of death are also still unknown.