Detectives Arrest Suspects Who Were Preparing a Robbery in Palisades

Detectives Tracked Four Suspects Across Los Angeles From the San Fernando Valley to West Los Angeles.

By Zach Armstrong

An organized group of men, one of whom as young as 17, were arrested as they prepared to carry out a burglary in the Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles Police Department said. 

The four suspects were tracked by detectives from the San Fernando Valley into West Los Angeles before being apprehended in the area of Castellammare Drive and Sunset Boulevard. The detectives believed the suspects were responsible for multiple robberies and would continue with more. 

Three were taken into custody without incident while remaining in their vehicle. A fourth suspect was detained after attempting to flee on foot; changing clothes and throwing away his cell phone in the process. Burglary tools and other “potential evidence” were discovered inside the vehicle. Those materials will be recovered following a search warrant, LAPD said.

The two youngest members of the group, including 19-year-old Joaquin Elias Munoz, were both booked for conspiracy to commit burglary. Carlos Antonio Gonzalez-Ravest, 20, faces charges including outstanding felony warrants for burglary and grand theft. Patricio Lian, also 20, was booked for felony counts of burglary and parole violation.

