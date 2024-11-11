Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John’s Physician Partners

When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn’t have to wait. That’s why Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care in Santa Monica is here to provide fast, compassionate care when you need it most. Not every health concern requires a trip to the ER—our team is ready to treat non-life-threatening issues quickly and thoroughly.

From minor injuries like sprains and cuts to seasonal illnesses like colds, flu, and sore throats, we’ve got you covered. Our expert providers, trained in Emergency Medicine, also handle conditions such as allergies, bronchitis, asthma, and urinary tract infections. With on-site lab testing—including COVID-19, flu, strep, and pregnancy tests—you’ll get the answers you need without the wait. We even take the stress out of procedures like blood draws to make your visit as comfortable as possible.

When you choose Saint John’s Urgent Care, you’ll gain access to a broad range of services, from wound care to abscess treatment, plus preventive care like screenings to keep you on top of your health. Need follow-up care? Our seamless connection with Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica ensures smooth coordination of your medical records and ongoing treatment. We also collaborate with UCLA and Cedars Sinai for any further care you may need.

Knowing where to turn for urgent care makes all the difference. Whether you’re dealing with minor injuries, need a quick check-up, or are looking for specific services like TB or STI testing, our Urgent Care is your go-to. We offer care for adults and children, along with GYN exams, IV placements, and medications on-site.

When it’s urgent—but not an emergency—trust the award-winning care at Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care. It’s the way we deliver exceptional health care that makes your experience So Providence. We’re here to help you feel better, faster.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: LADA
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

LAPD Asks Other Potential Victims to Come Forward and Seek Justice  Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Driver Commits Suicide at Scene of Santa Monica Traffic Collision

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

The Santa Monica Police Department Is Investigating the Circumstances A traffic collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brooke Shields’ Former Palisades Estate Listed for $8.65M: Report

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Built in 1982, the Three-Story, Chalet-Style Home Spans 5,345 Square Feet and Sits on a 0.43-Acre Lot The former Pacific...

Photo: YouTube
News

Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...

Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
Hard, News

Here’s How Pacific Palisades Voted in The 2024 General Election

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

See How Ballots Were Cast in Palisades’ Five Voting Precincts By Zach Armstrong Preliminary results show how Pacific Palisades voted...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

“Caterpillar Soup” Returns to Santa Monica Playhouse for 20th Anniversary Performances

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Written and Performed by Lyena Strelkoff, the Autobiographical Production Explores Her Journey After a Paralyzing Fall The critically acclaimed one-woman...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...
News, Upbeat

Renewable Energy Group to Host Scenic Hike in Palisades

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Route Is Based on a Walk Described as “The Most Scenic of All the City’s Stairwalks.” WRISE Los Angeles,...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Voters Speak on Their Choices at the Ballot Box

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Local Voters Made Their Voices Heard on Tuesday https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8LLEYkp/

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR