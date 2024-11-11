Discover Award-Winning Urgent Care at Saint John’s Physician Partners

When life throws health surprises your way, you shouldn’t have to wait. That’s why Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care in Santa Monica is here to provide fast, compassionate care when you need it most. Not every health concern requires a trip to the ER—our team is ready to treat non-life-threatening issues quickly and thoroughly.

From minor injuries like sprains and cuts to seasonal illnesses like colds, flu, and sore throats, we’ve got you covered. Our expert providers, trained in Emergency Medicine, also handle conditions such as allergies, bronchitis, asthma, and urinary tract infections. With on-site lab testing—including COVID-19, flu, strep, and pregnancy tests—you’ll get the answers you need without the wait. We even take the stress out of procedures like blood draws to make your visit as comfortable as possible.

When you choose Saint John’s Urgent Care, you’ll gain access to a broad range of services, from wound care to abscess treatment, plus preventive care like screenings to keep you on top of your health. Need follow-up care? Our seamless connection with Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica ensures smooth coordination of your medical records and ongoing treatment. We also collaborate with UCLA and Cedars Sinai for any further care you may need.

Knowing where to turn for urgent care makes all the difference. Whether you’re dealing with minor injuries, need a quick check-up, or are looking for specific services like TB or STI testing, our Urgent Care is your go-to. We offer care for adults and children, along with GYN exams, IV placements, and medications on-site.

When it’s urgent—but not an emergency—trust the award-winning care at Saint John’s Physician Partners Urgent Care. It’s the way we deliver exceptional health care that makes your experience So Providence. We’re here to help you feel better, faster.