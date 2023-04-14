Dispute Between Pacific Palisades Neighbors Escalates into Barricade Situation With Law Enforcement

Investigation into the dispute remains ongoing

A dispute between neighbors in Pacific Palisades turned into a barricade situation with law enforcement officers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

The altercation reportedly began around 11 p.m. Monday near the 17200 block of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades, prompting a 911 call to Los Angeles police officers about a neighbor acting aggressively toward a female resident at an apartment complex.

According to reports, the man allegedly screamed racial epithets at the woman and attempted to forcefully break her apartment door off its hinges. Officers arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the man, who was described as extremely hostile, regarding the alleged breaking and entering. However, the situation quickly escalated into a barricade scene.

After several hours of negotiation, an unidentified man in his 30s, who was reportedly draped in an American flag, was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He was handcuffed to a gurney and loaded into a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance at the scene at about 8 a.m.

During the incident, the area was blocked off to ensure public safety. However, police later declared the scene clear after resolving the situation.

The investigation into the dispute is ongoing, and further details are expected to be released by law enforcement authorities as the situation develops.