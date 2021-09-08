Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the United States Barbara Bush did the same.

By Susan Payne

History comes full circle this fall as the Distinguished Speaker Series of Southern California establishes its fifth location at the Long Beach Performing Arts Center Terrace Theater.

This fall, the series celebrates its 24 years of candid, relaxed evenings with world leaders, Pulitzer Prize winners, best-selling authors, explorers and celebrated personalities who offer profound insights and lively discussion. 

Starting in September, the series will feature George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States who held two consecutive presidential terms, established new institutions after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and built global coalitions to remove violent regimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, liberating more than 50 million people from tyranny.

In 1997, Kathy Winterhalder, co-owner of the Distinguished Speaker Series, said Barbara Bush, former first lady and widow to the late George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, was among the first lineup of speakers for the Distinguished Speaker Series.


“A full circle moment,” Winterhalder said.

Currently, President Bush is the author of three bestselling books: Decision Points (2010), 41: A Portrait of My Father (2014), and Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors (2017).  

In August, American troops withdrew from Afghanistan, causing Taliban takeover in most of the largest cities in Afghanistan. Once a target to the Taliban, education activist Malala Yousafzai has lived an incredible life devoted to activism. 

While the Taliban worked to destroy schools as a cornerstone of its terror campaign, Yousafzai championed girl education at age 11, determining to give Pakistani girls access to a quality education. In 2012, she was shot by Taliban while traveling home from school on the bus with her friends in Pakistan at the age of 15.

Currently, Yousafzai resides in Birmingham, England and remains an advocate for education and for girls to become agents of change in their communities. She won the Children’s Peace Prize in 2011 and the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 because of her long-standing efforts to see every girl complete 12 years of free, safe, quality education.

Bush is scheduled to speak in Long Beach and Beverly Hills this fall. Yousafzai has five speaking arrangements booked in the Distinguished Speaker Series next May, toward the end of the series.

To see one of these speakers, is to see them all. Ticketholders have access to attend any engagement at one of its five locations with subscription-based pricing: Douglas Brinkley (best-selling American history author), Diana Nyad (record-breaking athlete and storyteller), Tara Westover (best-selling author), Jay Leno (comedian and talk show host), David Cameron (former prime minister of the United Kingdom), Bob Woodward (Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter) and Dan Buettner (happiness explorer and best-selling author), in addition to Bush and Yousafzai.

Each event is an hour and a half long on a Sunday or weekday evening and is designed to inspire, enlighten, entertain and inform each guest. At some events, dialogue with the speaker through Q&A format is available.

“Sometimes, it’s the least known speakers in our lineup that patrons — after years — remember the most,” Winterhalder said. “We feel really good about what we offer to the community, and we want everyone to sign up, become a subscriber and be a part of this life changing entertainment.”

To become a Distinguished Speaker Series subscriber, or view biographies for each of the speakers, visit speakersla.com 

in Local Business Spotlight, News
Related Posts
Trail cameras captured P-63, one of the mountain lions studied during the Covid-19 shutdown, walking in the fog. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
News, Video

Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021

September 8, 2021

Read more
September 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced *...
Education, Lifestyle, News

Auditions for HVS Conservatory will be held this fall for February 2022 enrollment

September 6, 2021

Read more
September 6, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
News, Video

Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach: Palisades Today – August 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

Read more
August 31, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At...

Photo: Getty.
Fire, News

Palisades-Area House Fire Leaves One Dead

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Fire breaks out Sunday evening near Paul Revere middle school By Sam Catanzaro A Palisades-area house fire left one person...

WIll Rogers State Beach. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Body Found on Will Rogers State Beach

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Body found early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A body was found on Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell Flipped Pacific Palisades Home For $25M: Palisades Today

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

August 23, 2021 – Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and David E Kelley Sell...
News, Video

Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination Cards: Palisades Today – August 17, 2021

August 17, 2021

Read more
August 17, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Father and Son Arrested in Hawaii for Alleged Fake Vaccination...

Roosevelt Elementary School on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Santa Monica-Malibu School District to Require Vaccinations for Teachers, Universal Masking for All

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

SMMUSD school board takes action in response to spread of Delta variant By Sam Catanzaro The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Homeless, News

Updated: Report Advises Against Most Westside Homeless Shelter Locations Following Bonin’s Call for Feasibility Study

August 13, 2021

Read more
August 13, 2021

City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use   By Sam Catanzaro Bringing homeless shelters to...
News, Video

CITIZEN APP Debuts New Private Security Feature: Palisades Today – August 9, 2021

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Gives Local Nonprofits $6k In Grants *...
News, Video

Over 200 Homeless Tents Cleared From Venice Boardwalk

August 10, 2021

Read more
August 10, 2021

After six weeks of clean up and outreach by multiple organizations and departments the Venice Beach Boardwalk homeless encampment has...

Hiking trail around the edge of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Stranded Hiker Rescued From Will Rogers State Park

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

LAFD airlift 60-year-old man Tuesday evening By Chad Winthrop A stranded hiker was airlifted from Will Rogers State Historic Park...
Local Business Spotlight

Calico Yacht Charter Provides Luxury Water Experience For All Ages

August 6, 2021

Read more
August 6, 2021

By Toi Creel Everyone goes to the beach on the Westside. It’s part of the culture. But imagine experiencing the...
Local Business Spotlight

Minority-Owned Businesses Struggling In Palisades

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

It’s a no-brainer; most minority-owned businesses are struggling in Palisades. The massive looting by protestors in mid-2020 agitating for justice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR