Do You Think Elected Officials Should Help Keep Outdoor Dining Options Available for Restaurants? Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been on the restaurant industry. With indoor dining restrictions and safety concerns, many restaurants shifted their focus to outdoor dining options, facialtied by cities streamlining the permitting process for Al Fresco set ups. These expanded outdoor dining options provided a way for restaurants to continue operating while adhering to social distancing guidelines. With pandemic restrictions being lifted now, municipalities – including Santa Monica and LA – are passing and proposing ordinances that require new permit applications and fees for restaurants hoping to maintain their outdoor dining. In this survey, we would like to know your thoughts on whether you have enjoyed these expanded outdoor dining options and if elected officials should remove barriers to help keep these areas open.Create your own user feedback survey
The Draycott in Pacific Palisades to Host Chateau Reignac Wine Dinner
March 23, 2023 Staff Writer
March 29 event will feature five-course dinner paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region The Draycott in Pacific Palisades...
Proposed Bill AB 1217 Could Offer Much-Needed Relief to California Restaurants Facing New Fees and Restrictions on Outdoor Dining
March 22, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
National Charity League Westside Chapter Empowers Young Women With Panel Discussion at the Brentwood Country Club
March 22, 2023 Staff Writer
March 12 panel featured panelists representing the fields of education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing and sports. The National Charity League Westside...
Post-Oscars Dinner and a Movie at Palisades Village
“All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast” screening at the Bay theatre The...
Senator Ben Allen Recognizes Maryam Zar as Woman of the Year
Attorney and human rights advocate, honored for advocacy work and local leadership Senator Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) recognized...
Los Angeles’ Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike
Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
What Keeps You From Shopping Regularly at Palisades Village?
Earlier this month, we asked residents how often they shop at Palisades Village. More than half of respondents (54 percent)...
PPCC Shares Updates on Brush Clearance, Coastal Trail and Rogue Developers
March 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Pacific Palisades community council March 9 meeting recap During its March 9 meeting, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) shared...
LAUSD Workers Prepare to Strike Tuesday for Better Working Conditions and Wages
March 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
Robert De Niro’s Iconic Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $21M
March 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Oceanfront masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a newly installed solar system with Tesla chargers By Dolores Quintana World...
L.A.’s Megamansions See Mega Price Cuts Amid Slowdown and Proposed Restrictions
March 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Properties see price cuts ahead of Measure ULA taking effect By Dolores Quintana Bel Air is home to this modern...
Luxurious Pacific Palisades Estate With Cold War-Era Bomb Shelter Sells for $24.5 Million
March 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Property sells for second time in recent years A bomb shelter built in the 1950s on a Pacific Palisades estate...
Los Angeles Water and Power Employees Plans to Invest up to $500M in Real Estate This Year
March 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
Are You Staying in the Palisades Over the Summer?
March 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Pacific Palisades residents, what are your travel plans...
Court Upholds City of Los Angeles Decision on Proposed Eldercare Facility in Pacific Palisades
March 17, 2023 Staff Writer
Residents association appeal rejected as court defers to City’s judgment on compatibility with neighborhood A judge in California’s Second District...
