Dog Saved After Being Stuck for a Week in a 200-Foot-Deep Malibu Canyon

Smokey the dog is rescued Friday night by Malibu Search & Rescue crews. Photo: Malibu Search & Rescue

Smokey the dog saved by Malibu Search & Rescue and local non-profit Dog Days Search & Rescue 

By Sam Catanzaro

Search and rescue crews safely recovered a dog that had been missing in the Santa Monica Mountains. The dog, named Smokey, had been stuck in a 200-foot-deep canyon for a week before being rescued by the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Malibu Search & Rescue Team. 

According to Dog Days Search & Rescue – a nonprofit animal search and rescue organization – Smokey went missing on November 5 in the Santa Monica Mountains near Malibu. The organization says it heard about Smokey’s disappearance and reached out to the owner to assist. 

“We went out and met with his owner, hung lost flyers, searched the area but did not see him. We were concerned that Smokey was injured and stuck somewhere but the mountain area was so wide open and vast,” Dog Days Search & Rescue wrote in a social media post. 

Then on Friday, November 11, workers clearing a property in the mountains noticed a dog stuck 200 feet down a cliffside. Later in the day those same workers saw a “missing” poster for Smokey from Dog Days and realized it was the same dog they saw down in the canyon. 

“They were not able to get the dog to safety but they recognized it from our lost flier and reached out to Smokeys owner who then called us. It was dark by now and Smokey was still out there, potentially hurt and had been without food or water for days,” Dog Days said. “We had to go out right away and we immediately knew that this terrain would require additional team and equipment so we reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff Department Malibu Search & Rescue Team for help. They immediately responded and recognized the urgency and met our team and the owner out in the area of the sighting. They were able to locate and extract Smokey, who had probably been stuck in this spot for a long time.”

Malibu Search & Rescue says it was able to rescue Smokey within two hours of being contacted. 

“We responded immediately and within a couple hours of the initial contact, the dog was safely rescued from 200 ft over the side. Weak, but in good spirits, the dog was transferred to its owner,” Malibu Search & Rescue said. 

According to Dog Days, Smokey appeared stable but was sore, coughing and his legs were weak and possibly injured so he had to be carried out.  

“His owner waited nearby and when he saw Smokey they were both so happy to be reunited,” the Dog Days said “We rushed Smokey over to the vet’s office late last night and stayed with his owner. Smokey was sent home and will be recovering and is awaiting additional test results.” 

Dog Days said it will share an update on Smokey’s status when it has more info. This article will be updated as more details are shared.

in News
Related Posts
Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Monday Tally

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Traci Park holds 6.8 point lead over Erin Darling as of Monday afternoon in race to replace Mike Bonin By...
News, Real Estate, Video

Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home

November 12, 2022

Read more
November 12, 2022

13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
News, Real Estate

Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...

The 2018 Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect...

Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
News

Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Acting Superintendent Jody Lyle welcoming and congratulating new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony. Photo: NPS / Ashton Hooker.
News

Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR