Dolphins Baseball Battles Through Early-Season Challenges

Photo: PaliHigh.org

The team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run

The Palisades Dolphins baseball team has faced a mix of victories and setbacks this season, sitting at 4-6 overall and 3-3 in Western League play. Despite flashes of strong performances, including key wins over Los Angeles CES and Hamilton, the team has struggled to maintain consistency, dropping several close games by just one run.

A recent 4-3 loss to San Pedro marked the Dolphins’ second consecutive one-run defeat, following a 2-1 loss to Westlake. However, standout performances from players such as pitcher Ian Sullivan, who threw five innings with three earned runs allowed against San Pedro, and junior Jack Kurland, who has been a force on the basepaths with 15 stolen bases this season, highlight the team’s potential. Kurland also leads the team in hits (9) and runs (9), while sophomore Caleb Gitlin holds the highest batting average at .389.

On the mound, Jett Teegardin has been a reliable presence with a 0.72 ERA, the best on the team, while Yamato Yukimoto and Sullivan have also contributed with ERAs of 1.17 and 1.87, respectively. The Dolphins’ pitching staff has allowed an average of just 3.4 runs per game, keeping them competitive in most matchups.

In league standings, Palisades is currently tied for fourth place in the Western League, trailing Los Angeles CES by a slim margin. The Dolphins have a chance to improve their positioning with upcoming games against Westchester, University, and Fairfax. Their next matchup is a home game against Westchester on April 2, where they will look to extend their recent dominance over the Comets, having won their last ten meetings.

