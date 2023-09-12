Dolphins Football Top Western League Standings

Palisades Comes off a Strong Victory Over St. Genevieve

By Zach Armstrong

The new season of high school football is looking up for the Pacific Palisades, with the Dolphins holding a strong 3-1 record coming off a victory over St. Genevieve.

That record ties Palisades with the Fairfax Lions for the top spot in the Western League standings. The trailing teams are Westchester (2-2), Hamilton (2-2), Venice (1-2) and University (1-2), according to MaxPreps.com. The Dolphins single loss this season was to Granada Hills Charter Highlanders, by a score of 26-10. They have so far defeated El Camino Real (29-0), Roosevelt (42-14) and St. Genevieve 35-10.

Senior quarterback Roman La scala has achieved a total of six touchdown passes and 642 passing yards so far this season. Wide receiver Braydon Sanford leads the team in receiving yards with 83.5, running back Teralle Watson leads rushing yards with 56 and touchdowns with four and middle linebacker Rowan Flynn leads tackles with seven.

After enjoying a bye week, the Dolphins will take on Brentwood School Eagles on Sept. 22. The team holds an even 2-2 record after losing by one point to Oak Park.