DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Car and Utility Pole

No injuries reported in Monday morning incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning near the Palisades after a vehicle driven by person suspected of DUI crashed into a parked car, flipped and knocked down a utility pole.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the crash took place just after midnight Monday on PCH near Rambla Vista. None of the people inside the vehicle went to hospitals, officials say.

One utility pole was knocked down and another pole was leaning toward a house, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Malibu-Lost Hills Station.

PCH remained closed for several hours while Southern California Edison crews repaired the damage. All lanes reopened by 9 a.m.

The driver was arrested on the scene for suspected DUI.