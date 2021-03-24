Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by the city. Learn more in this video made possible by Mofrad Financial Solutions.

in News, Real Estate, Video
