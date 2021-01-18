Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market

A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Video

Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...

The October 21, 2019 Palisades Fire. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...

A firefighters mops up at the scene of a Malibu fire Sunday morning. Photo: LA County Fire (Twitter).
Fire, News

One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
News, Politics

State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election By Sam Catanzaro With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
News, Video

New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...
Video

Edify TV: Massive Boardwalk Fire and Stopping Encampment Cleanups

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

The day before a massive fire that started at a Venice homeless encampment burned a Boardwalk building, Council member Bonin...

Left to right: Adobada, carne Asada and chicken tacos from Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos

January 14, 2021

Read more
January 14, 2021

Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...

marquez palisades charter
Education, News

PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean

January 13, 2021

Read more
January 13, 2021

Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
Crime, News

Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 12, 2021

Read more
January 12, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR