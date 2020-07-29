Edify TV: A New Form of Trash in Santa Monica Bay

Aside from the usual plastic bottles, shopping bags and straws, a new form of trash has been turning up on beaches in Santa Monica Bay. Learn more in this video made possible by American Advisors Group.

in News, Video
"This package would effectively end single-family zoning in California," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. "It does this by allowing four market-priced homes on all lots that now have just one, with neither affordable units nor new parking spaces required. This alone could lead to wide disruption of residential neighborhoods." Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Politics

Column: Nine-Bill Housing Package Derails Local Choices

July 29, 2020

July 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist The silver lining provided by some past pandemics has been that they opened minds,...
Health, News

Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People

July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

By Sam Catanzaro Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among...
News, Video

Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges: Palisades Today – July, 27, 2020

July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Andrew Powers Sentenced on Fraud Charges* County Health Cracks Down on BusinessesAll...

The latest Pacific Palisades crime update, submitted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore.
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

Robbery Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 7/21/20 at 9 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) smashed a window on victim’s vehicle while victim...
Video

Edify TV: Trolly for Culver City?

July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

Culver City is considering installing a trolley line, among other transportation measures, as part of a new transportation corridor. Learn...
News, Video

Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19: Palisades Today – July, 23, 2020

July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Cafe Vida Employee Tests Positive For Covid-19 * Salons Reopening Outdoors...
News, Politics

Ask Mike Bonin a Question

July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

Interview with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin next week  By Sam Catanzaro Palisades News will interview Los Angeles City...

Moonshadows in Malibu. Photo: Google Maps.
Health, News

Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases

July 22, 2020

July 22, 2020

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows By Sam Catanzaro A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge...

Alessandro Caso of Pali High lacrosse in action during the 2019 season. Photo: Morgan Genser.
News, Sports

High School Sports Season Pushed Back Until Winter

July 22, 2020

July 22, 2020

All California high school sports will not begin until mid-December By Sam Catanzaro High school sports in Los Angeles and...
Video

Edify TV: Boardwalk Dancers Adapt to Pandemic

July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020

Calypso Tumblers, a popular Venice Beach Boardwalk dance group, talks about adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic in this video made...
News, Video

High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier: Palisades Today – July, 20, 2020

July 21, 2020

July 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * High Schooler Catches Thresher Shark Off Malibu Pier * How Schools...
Health, News

Garcetti Warns Los Angeles on Brink of New Stay-at-Home Order

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Countywide hospitalizations top record By Sam Catanzaro As cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise countywide, Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Spree of Stolen Vehicles: Palisades Crime Update

July 20, 2020

July 20, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore In a period of a little over 24 hours, four vehicles were...
News, Video

Westside Food Scene: Papille Gustative Cafe

July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020

Papille Gustative Cafe is a hyper local, hyper fresh, farm to table cafe. Highlighting season dishes created in their low impact...

Photo: LA County (Flickr).
Health, News

LA County Reports New High of Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Day

July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020

Los Angeles County reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 By Sam Catanzaro With the prospect of a second stay-at-home...

