Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...

The 100 block of Marquez where two car thefts occurred recently. Photo: Google.
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees

January 20, 2021

January 20, 2021

The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 20, 2021

January 20, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021

January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day

January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021

How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...

The October 21, 2019 Palisades Fire. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected

January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021

Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...

A firefighters mops up at the scene of a Malibu fire Sunday morning. Photo: LA County Fire (Twitter).
Fire, News

One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market

January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021

A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...

