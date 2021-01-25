A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles
January 22, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees
January 20, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected
January 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...
One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market
A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...Read more
POPULAR
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...Read more