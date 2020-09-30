Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’ Learn why Westsiders are getting their flu shot in this video made possible by rosenbergstevendpm.com
Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’
Edify TV: Westside Colleges to Remain Remote for Foreseeable Future
September 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside college campuses, closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely remain closed for the foreseeable future. Learn more in this...
Understanding Cheese Part One: Types Of Cheese
September 30, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to learn about the different categories of cheese, what they...
Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest
September 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM...
‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...
Edify TV: National Women’s Health and Fitness Day!
September 29, 2020 Juliet Lemar
September 30th marks National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Here are a few fun activities to try out in celebration...
LAFD Rescue Hiker Who Falls Into Pacific Palisades Ravine
September 28, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Hike airlifted after fall into ravine over weekend at Santa Ynez trail By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued a hiker who...
Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment
September 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.
Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results
September 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...
Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed
City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...
Edify TV: Al Fresco Program Ending?
September 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
During a COVID-19 pandemic many restaurants have found aid through the City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program, but...
How Do You Know if the Wildfires Are Making You Sick?
September 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...
Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases Due to Labor Day Crowds?
September 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
