Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault. Hear from an eyewitness in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.

in Homeless, News, Video
Related Posts
The farmer’s plate - roasted vegetables, muhamarra & chickpea purée, burrata & grilled toast from A.O.C. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant  By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, Video

Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...

Photo: La La Land Kind Cafe (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop

April 7, 2021

Read more
April 7, 2021

La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel  A Texas-based cafe...
Lifestyle, News

Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
News

Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Video

Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
News, Video

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...

Homeless, News

Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 2, 2021

Read more
April 2, 2021

Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Video

Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Real Estate, Video

NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
Video, Westside Wellness

National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Food & Drink, Video

Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 31, 2021

Read more
March 31, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
News, Westside Wellness

Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart

March 31, 2021

Read more
March 31, 2021

Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend By Chad Winthrop Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR