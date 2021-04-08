Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault. Hear from an eyewitness in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene
April 9, 2021 Staff Writer
Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...
Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich
April 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City By Kerry Slater While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
Is a Dog Park Coming to the Pacific Palisades?
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On March 18th the City announced $765,000 has been set aside for a dog park, learn more in this video...
Foster Youth Staffed Cafe Set to Open on First California Shop
April 7, 2021 Staff Writer
La La Land Kind Cafe to open in former Starbucks space on Montana Avenue By Toi Creel A Texas-based cafe...
Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens: Palisades Today – April, 5, 2021
April 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Reopens * 4.0 Earthquake Shakes the Palisades All this...
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Bonin Proposes Palisades Homeless Shelter
April 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Temporary site for tiny-homes or safe camping at Will Rogers State Beach parking lot? By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
NBA star Kawhi Leonard buys $17M Dollar Hilltop Home in the Pacific Palisades
Take a tour inside Los Angeles Clippers player Kawhi Leonard’s new mansion in the Palisades. This story brought to you...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 31, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Photos with the Easter Bunny at the Brentwood Country Mart
March 31, 2021 Staff Writer
Celebrate Easter and support Baby2Baby this weekend By Chad Winthrop Celebrate Easter and head to the Brentwood Country Mart for...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Award-Winning Restaurant Coming to Local Dining Scene
Suzanne Goin converting Brentwood’s Tavern into second A.O.C. restaurant By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’ most prominent restaurants is...Read more
POPULAR
Pacific Palisades Community Council to Discuss Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Homeless Shelter
Bonin proposal to bring tiny homes/safe parking on PPCC agenda this week By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...Read more