A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
December 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...
Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations
December 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations. By Kerry Slater A Westside restaurant known for flying in...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining
LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Using Wildfire Modeling to Make Insurance More Affordable?
California Insurance Commissioner holding public meeting December 10 By Chad Winthrop The California Insurance Commissioner will hold a meeting to...
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...
Pacific Palisades Security Guard Uses Unnecessary Force on a Homeless Man
Los Angeles police still searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Police say a private security guard used unnecessary force on...
Palisades Stakeholders Object to Possibility of Digital Bus Shelter Signs
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council and Palisades PRIDE send joint letter in opposition to proposal By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades stakeholders...
Infamous “Opus” Mansion Finally Sells
November 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, One of La’s most infamous properties has finally found a buyer, and is the term “Stater...
Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining
November 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...
