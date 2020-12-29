Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution and trespassing. Learn about these sweeping changes in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?
Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home
December 29, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...
Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog
December 28, 2020 Staff Writer
Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Staff Writer
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
Local Council Calls for Outdoor Dining as Longtime Westside Restaurant Temporarily Closes
December 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Owner of The Rose says most recent round of closures have forced him to layoff staff By Sam Catanzaro As...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Mountain Biker Taken to Hospital in Critical Condition After Fall
December 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD rescue mountain biker over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker was taken to a hospital in critical condition...
Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award: Palisades Today – December, 21, 2020
December 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pam Bruns Awarded National Human Rights Award * Places of Worship...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 21, 2020 Staff Writer
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance
December 21, 2020 Staff Writer
The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Flurry of Home Break-Ins: Palisades Crime Update
December 18, 2020 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a home break-in in which suspects...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
December 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Winter weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
