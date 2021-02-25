A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.
February 25, 2021 Staff Writer
First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 24, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend
February 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...
An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade
February 23, 2021 Palisades News
P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic
February 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location
February 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
