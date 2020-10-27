A 100 year old church in Venice recently caught fire and some think arson was responsible. Learn more in this video made possible by Morpheus Design
Edify TV: Historic Venice Church Damaged in Fire
Column: Would Prop. 20 Help Against Wildfires, Crime?
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist Anyone examining the unintended consequences of California’s many past ballot propositions cannot possibly ignore what was...
Left Turn Signal to be Installed at Chautauqua and Sunset
October 27, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Intersection where 2017 fatal motorcycle accident occurred getting left turn lane by December By Sam Catanzaro In 2017 36-year-old David...
Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized: Palisades Today – October, 26, 2020
October 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades YMCA Pumpkin Patch Vandalized * Early Voter Turnout Close To...
Foreclosure Prevention and Mortgage Assistance Program Coming for LA County
October 26, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Recently, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a proposal by Supervisor Janice Hahn and Supervisor Hilda Solis that...
County Warns of Active Property Tax Scam
October 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Scammers going to taxpayer homes to collect property tax payments, LA County warns By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles County Treasurer...
MedMen Founder Chris Ganan Sells Brentwood Home for $9.9M
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, 5 questions to ask before you refinance, MedMen founder Chris Ganan sells Brentwood home, and local...
Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Popular Diner Reopens, Italian Restaurant Expands: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Forma Expanding to Main Street Popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Forma...
Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents
October 20, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
