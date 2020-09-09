Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

in News, Video, Westside Wellness
Dining, Video

Back To School Breakfast – Westside Food Scene

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Its time to go back to school, eating something nutritious and quick for breakfast is essential to fuel a day...
Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

By Toi Creel UCLA is searching for volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine The Lundquist Institute, in partnership with the National...
Video

Free Rides on LA Metro?

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

LA Metro considers eliminating fares for its buses and rail lines amid declining revenues and ridership in this video brought...
News, Video

Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park: Palisades Today – September, 8, 2020

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Female Hiker Dies In Malibu Creek State Park * How To...

Smoke from a Topanga Canyon brush fire is seen Tuesday afternoon. Photo; Citizen App.
Fire, News

Brush Fire Breaks out in Topanga

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Fire shuts down portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters continue to combat a brush fire that broke...

Rep. Ted Lieu. Photo: Twitter.
News, Politics

Ted Lieu Talks Voter Suppression, Homeless Veteran Housing in Conversation With Palisades Democratic Club

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Congressman Lieu answers question in virtual event By Toi Creel Recently the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club (PPDC) hosted Congressman Ted...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
News, Real Estate, Video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Video

Edify TV: Westside City Takes Action to End Oil Drilling

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

A westside city recently took action to end oil drilling at one of the largest oil fields in Los Angeles....
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, Video

Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
Food & Drink, Video

How Do You Brew?

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

There are many ways to brew yourself a cup of coffee, today we talk about the different brewing methods and...
News, Video

Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter

September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...

