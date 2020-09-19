Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. Learn more about the project in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, Opinion, Politics

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
News, Video

Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
News, Politics

Last Day to Vote in Pacific Palisades Community Council Elections

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Polls close at 5 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Today–September 18–is the last day to vote in the Pacific Palisades Community...

Juan Victor Mendoza. Photo: SMPD.
Crime, News

Charges Filed Against Man for Sexually Assaulting Elderly People, More Victims Possible

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Juan Victor Mendoza faces four felony charges Prosecutors have filed charges against a man for sexually assaulting elderly victims at...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
Video

New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 16, 2020

Read more
September 16, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...

Pacific Palisades, obscured by haze, as seen from Santa Monica September 15. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Westside Wellness

Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
News, Westside Wellness

COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as December

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
News, Video

Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Crime, News

Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft...

The scene of a fatal plane crash in Van Nuys Friday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pacific Palisades Resident Dies in Plane Crash

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Friday crash kills 62-year-old pilot and Pacific Palisades resident Jim De Varennes By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades resident died...
News, Real Estate

1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to

September 12, 2020

Read more
September 12, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Homeless, News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR