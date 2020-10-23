Edify TV: National Greasy Food Day on the Westside

October 25 is National Greasy Foods Day. Here are a handful of Westside eateries offering delicious, greasy comfort food in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine
October 23, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after...
Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed: Palisades Today – October, 22, 2020
October 23, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Potrero Canyon Park Street Racing And RV Parking Addressed * 335...
Edify TV: Local Transit Ridership Down
October 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A recent nationwide survey found that public transit ridership is down in Los Angeles, but with an interesting twist. Learn...
Popular Diner Reopens, Italian Restaurant Expands: Westside Food Scene
October 22, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Westside Food Scene October 22, 2020 By Kerry Slater Forma Expanding to Main Street Popular Santa Monica Italian restaurant Forma...
Firefighters Make Quick Work Putting Out Topanga Brush Fire
October 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Small brush fire reported Wednesday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work putting out a small...
Can You Make Tiramisu?
October 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Learn the most important ingredients to create this classic dessert in this video with Sinners and Saints, brought to you...
Nearly 70 Percent of New COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People
68 percent of new cases among people between ages of 12 and 50 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health...
Free Flu Shots for LAUSD Students and Parents
Los Angeles Unified and Health Net offering free vaccinations for seasonal flu to students and families By Chad Winthrop Los...
Two Problematic Pacific Palisades Intersections on PPCC Agenda
Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting to feature presentations on Chautauqua/PCH and Chautauqua/Sunset By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Community Council...
Intravenous Vitamin Therapy: A Natural, Effective Solution for the Flu
October 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Dr. Mahboubeh Hashemi, ND and Dr. Matthew Cavaiola, ND As fall and winter are fast approaching, many people, and...
Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood: Palisades Today – October, 19, 2020
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Where To Vote In Your Neighborhood * LA City Council Unanimously...
Edify TV: More Bike Lanes for Westside
October 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Westside city is adding more miles of protected bike lanes. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa...
Edify TV: Deal to House Homeless People Near Freeways
October 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
After months of negotiations, the City and County of LA reached a $300 million deal to house thousands of homeless...
Virtual Staging Changing The Way We Sell Property?
October 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Chuck Lorre buys his neighbors home, Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk selling his Santa...
Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft
October 16, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
