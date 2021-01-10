A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery
A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...
Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed
January 8, 2021 Staff Writer
Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts
January 7, 2021 Palisades News
January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and...
Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV
January 5, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021
January 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...
Shore Hotel Looks Forward to 2021 and Strengthening Its Bond with the Community
December 31, 2020 Palisades News
Like all local hotels, COVID-19 heavily impacted Shore Hotel in 2020. Beginning in March, Shore Hotel saw its occupancy rates...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 30, 2020 Staff Writer
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Cash Register Stolen From Palisades Businesses, Burglar Enters Occupied Home
December 29, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades crime update submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the attempted...
Storm May Help With Re-Introduction of California Red-Legged Frog
December 28, 2020 Staff Writer
Santa Monica Mountains biologists attempting to re-introduce the California red-legged frog By Chad Winthrop It’s been a challenging two years...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...Read more
POPULAR
Pali High and Paul Revere Alum Dane Elkins Missing
Dane Elkins last seen on December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Dane Elkins, a graduate of both Paul Revere Middle School...Read more