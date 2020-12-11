Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Dining, News, Video
Related Posts
Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update: Keep Second Story Windows Locked!

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include an attempted burglary via a second-floor window. Learn more in the latest Pacific Palisades...
Video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, Video

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Dining, News

Westside Food Scene: Williams-Sonoma Closing, Popular Sushi Restaurant Moving

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Relocating to Santa Monica Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant Shunji is reportedly...
News, Video

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...
Video

Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
News, Video

9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Real Estate, Video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Fire, News

LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
Video

Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
News, Video

Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR