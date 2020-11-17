Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy to a lot of people.” Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video, Westside Wellness
Related Posts
A rendering of the Belmont Village project. Photos: Shimahara.
Real Estate, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

12-Story Senior Housing Project to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Westside Wellness

Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Video

Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Crime, News

Robbery Victim Punched in Face

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Pacific Paliasdes crime update Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was...
News, Video

Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?

November 16, 2020

Read more
November 16, 2020

A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...

A brush fire burns near PCH Friday morning. Photo: LA County Sheriff's Department (Twitter).
Fire, Homeless, News

Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Real Estate, Video

Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Crime, News

Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief...
News, Video

Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...

An LAFD helicopter rescues a hiker Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Hiker Sustained Serious Injuries in Fall Near Pacific Palisades

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

26-year-old man transported to hosptial in serious condition Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro A man was transported to a hospital in...
Food & Drink, News

Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California

November 13, 2020

Read more
November 13, 2020

Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
News, Video

LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants

November 12, 2020

Read more
November 12, 2020

Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video...
News, Westside Wellness

Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need

November 11, 2020

Read more
November 11, 2020

Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR