Edify TV: Sandwich Month on the Westside

From “The Godmother” at Bay Cities in Santa Monica to custom offerings at Jackson Market in Culver City, the Westside is home to many top-notch sandwiches worth highlighting in August – National Sandwich Month. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Dining, News, Video
The 17300 block of Sunset Boulevard where a woman was robbed exiting her vehicle recently.
Crime, News

Victim's Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...

Pizzana Brentwood.
Dining, News

Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Video

Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
News, Video

PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020

August 27, 2020

Read more
August 27, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility * LA Public...
Dining, Video

The Many Flavors Of Coffee

August 26, 2020

Read more
August 26, 2020

Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
Health, News

County to 'Think About' Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County's head of public health noted at...
News, Westside Wellness

Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

By Shawn McCann  As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Video, Westside Wellness

Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Video

Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
News, Video

Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

August 25, 2020

Read more
August 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...

Photo: Pacific Palisades Farmers Market (Facebook).
News

Palisades Farmers Market Reopening

August 24, 2020

Read more
August 24, 2020

Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
Homeless, News

City of LA's Top Homeless Advisor Resigns

August 22, 2020

Read more
August 22, 2020

By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
Real Estate, Video

New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new "Adverse Market Fee" coming September...

"Californians realize that using their own cars, especially if they ride only with others sheltering with them, is about as safe as staying home," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
News, Opinion

Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?

August 21, 2020

Read more
August 21, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...

