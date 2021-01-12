Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

in News, Video, Westside Wellness
LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore. Photo: Palisades News Archives.
Crime, News

Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
News, Video

Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021

January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Real Estate, Video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, Video

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News, Video

Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave: Palisades Today – January, 7, 2021

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Broken Water Main On Bienveneda Ave * Assemblyman Richard Bloom Plans...

Garlic knots from Vittorio Ristorante and Pizzeria
Dining, News

Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12 By Kerry Slater A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after...
Video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Dining, News

Court Hints When Outdoor Dining May Resume in LA County

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
News, Sports

Pali Riptide Baseball Club Tryouts

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 9th and 10th at Pali Rec Center The Pali Riptide Baseball Club is preparing for a spring season and...
Crime, News

Burglar Shuts off House’s Power Before Stealing TV

January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a burglar...
News, Video

McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week: Palisades Today – January, 4, 2021

January 5, 2021

January 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * McClure Tunnel and Ramp Closures This Week * FEMA Ranks Los...
Video

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...

