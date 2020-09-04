The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among other measures. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action
Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible
September 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz
September 4, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020
September 3, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter
September 3, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...
Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Found in Santa Monica Mountains
September 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Rangers located body man who died by suicide Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found...
Ahead of Holiday Weekend Officials Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Hampered
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020
September 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...
Beloved Santa Monica Canyon Artists Passes Away at 99
September 1, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Venezuelan born artist surrealist artist Luchita Hurtado passes away By Toi Creel For some in Santa Monica, the name Luchita...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin
August 31, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Voting will run September 4 to through September 18 By Sam Catanzaro Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades...
A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot
August 29, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown
August 28, 2020 Staff Writer
In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz
August 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...
Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle
August 28, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
