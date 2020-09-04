Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among other measures. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
News, Real Estate, Video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

Read more
September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Video

Edify TV: National Cheese Pizza Day on the Westside

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

In light of National Cheese Pizza Day on September 5, here are some of the cheesiest slices on the Westside....
News, Video

Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining: Palisades Today – September, 3, 2020

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Caruso Expands Al Fresco Dining * LA County Salons Resume Indoor...
News, Video

Deaths of Puma and Mountain Lion Lessened by Birth of a Litter

September 3, 2020

Read more
September 3, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain rangers have announced the respective deaths of a mountain lion and bobcat due to rat poison. This...

Sandstone Peak. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Body of Man Who Died by Suicide Found in Santa Monica Mountains

September 2, 2020

Read more
September 2, 2020

Rangers located body man who died by suicide Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro Rangers in the Santa Monica Mountains found...
Health, News

Ahead of Holiday Weekend Officials Warns COVID-19 Progress Could Be Hampered

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Seven-day positivity rate currently below 5 percent By Sam Catanzaro Despite optimism regarding COVID-19 transmission rates, ahead of Labor Day...
News, Video

Edify TV: Worker Fired For Contracting Covid-19?

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Hotel workers, Community allies, and Elected officials rally outside the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot to support a worker...
News, Video

Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building: Palisades Today – August, 31, 2020

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Commissioners Approve Controversial Mixed Use Building * New Covid19 Reopening Guide...

The late Luchita Hurtado. Photo: 18th Street Art Center (Facebook).
News

Beloved Santa Monica Canyon Artists Passes Away at 99

September 1, 2020

Read more
September 1, 2020

Venezuelan born artist surrealist artist Luchita Hurtado passes away  By Toi Creel For some in Santa Monica, the name Luchita...
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Set to Begin

August 31, 2020

Read more
August 31, 2020

Voting will run September 4 to through September 18 By Sam Catanzaro Voting is set to begin for Pacific Palisades...

In his latest column, Tom Elias writes about a November ballot measure that would remove property tax protections from commercial and industrial property, while leaving residential levies untouched. Photo: Getty Images.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

A Sure Loser Heads to the November Ballot

August 29, 2020

Read more
August 29, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Heedless of informed advice about conditions in California, labor unions behind the Split Roll ballot initiative...
News, Real Estate

City of LA Brings Charges Against TikTok’s Bryce Hall and Blake Gray and Others in Party House Crackdown

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

In an effort to crackdown on party houses, potential superspreader events for COVID-19, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Friday that...
Real Estate, Video

Emilia Clarke Selling Venice Home & Adverse Market Fee Postponed: Westside Cribz

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Your weekly dose of real estate news – Luxury vacation rentals in high demand, Adverse Market Fee postponement, Emilia Clarke...

The 17300 block of Sunset Boulevard where a woman was robbed exiting her vehicle recently. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle

August 28, 2020

Read more
August 28, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR