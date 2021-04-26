Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
"We believe that the City and County should instead be proposing other suitable, government-owned locations for homeless housing that are not part of the public recreational trust as are beaches and parks." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
News

PPCC Continues Opposition of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter Proposal

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council On Monday, April 26, 2021, PPCC sent letters to State Senator Ben Allen, State...
Video

Edify TV: Voluntary Homeless Encampment Cleanups?

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

LA lawmakers have voted to replace mandatory homeless encampment cleanups citywide with a voluntary-based program, learn more in this video...
News, Video

Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
Video, Westside Wellness

Want to Be A Triathlete?

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

LA Tri Club has been a Westside staple for over 20 years, providing information, support services, training & racing activities,...
News, Video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 24, 2021

Read more
April 24, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

The scene of a fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante in the Palisades Highlands.. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night. According...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
News

Earth Day Palisades Cereal Drive

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

An Earth Day cereal drive is coming to Pacific Palisades this weekend and everyone who donates will get a free...

Outer Peristyle at the Getty Villa. Photo: Elon Schoenholz.
News

Getty Villa Reopens With “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Limited number of visitors permitted with free reservations By Chad Winthrop Looking for some weekend plans? The Getty Villa museum...
News, Video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...

Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
Video

Plein Air Painter Brings Local Landscapes Into Focus

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

Award-winning artist Richard J. Oliver’s plein air paintings bring insightful observations about humankind’s relationship with nature. Brought to you by...
News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
News, Video

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
Video

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR