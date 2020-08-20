A Third Street Promenade property owner is suing the City of Santa Monica in a case that involves dinosaurs and rodents. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Third Street Promenade Dinosaur Lawsuit
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
August 21, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
Pali High Mourns Death of Shane Thomas: Soccer Player and ‘Beautiful Soul’
August 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
17-year-old Shane Thomas passes away while practicing soccer By Sam Catanzaro Palisades Charter High School mourned this week the death...
Virtual Classroom Interrupted by Porn: Palisades Today – August, 20, 2020
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Virtual Classroom Interrupted by Porn * Uber and Lyft Granted Reprieve...
Popular Pacific Palisades Eatery No Longer
August 20, 2020 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene August 20-26, 2020 By Kerry Slater Taste–a popular Pacific Palisades Californian cuisine eatery–has closed. Learn more in...
Palisades Weekly Crime Update
August 18, 2020 Palisades News
The latest Pacific Palisades crime updated submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 17300 Pacific Coast Hwy,...
Edify TV: Should Muscle Beach Re-Open?
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The original Muscle Beach in Santa Monica is a local and tourist favorite for working out and people watching, since...
Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting: Palisades Today – August, 17, 2020
August 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Alum Killed in Vegas Shooting * LA County Sues...
Former Jack in the Box Hearing Rescheduled
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel The fate of a housing development at former Jack in the Box in Pacific Palisades has yet...
Evidence Mounting of Market Solution to Housing
August 15, 2020 Staff Writer
By Tom Elias, Columnist New evidence arrives almost every day backing the concept of a market-based solution to California’s housing shortage,...
Edify TV: Abbot Kinney Hotel?
Could a hotel soon be coming to Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Westside Cribz: A Look Inside Geena Davis Newly Listed Palisades Home
A near record breaking home sale by Jeffery Katzenberg, a tour of Geena Davis newly listed Pacific Palisades property, and...
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: Palisades Today – August, 13, 2020 –
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight * Transportation During Covid19 Is Down...
Edify TV: Car Thefts Are up in LA During Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with extra time on their hands, including car thieves, with the LA area...
Getty Staffers Send Open Letter Complaining of Racial Bias
August 14, 2020 Staff Writer
By Staff Writer Hundreds of current and former Getty Center employees have signed an open letter complaining of racial bias...
