Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected
January 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...
One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market
A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl
January 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election By Sam Catanzaro With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she...
New Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu: Palisades Today – January, 14, 2021
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Short Term Rental Ordinance Takes Effect January 15th in Malibu *...
Food Review: The Westside’s Insanely Delicious Tijuana Tacos
January 14, 2021 Staff Writer
Tacos 1986 in Westwood Village stands out amid a crowded taco scene By Kerry Slater In a city filled with...
PPCC Considering Motion to Safely Prioritize Elementary School Reopening
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) taking up motion this week By Toi Creel The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Officer Moore Announces Retirement in Latest Palisades Crime Update
January 12, 2021 Palisades News
Dear members of the Pacific Palisades Community, Due to my pending retirement, this will be my last crime update. A...
Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School: Palisades Today – January, 11, 2021
January 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dr. Monica Gillespie Named Permanent Principal At Saint Matthews Parish School...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?
A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
